In Poltava region, some residents were left without electricity due to an accident

In the Poltava region, about a thousand subscribers were left without electricity due to an accident on the power line, work began on restoring power supply, acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Volodymyr Kohut said in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Tonight, an accident occurred on a power line in the Myrgorod community. About a thousand subscribers were left without electricity. Emergency teams of energy workers are already working on restoring power supply and establishing the causes of the accident - Kohut wrote.

Electricity consumption has remained at the same level since the beginning of the week, it is worth turning on powerful equipment during the day - Ukrenergo