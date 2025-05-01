In Poltava region, some residents were left without electricity due to an accident

$41.470.09
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61072 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53308 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84300 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 168998 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202005 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 299881 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130812 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251546 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174817 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121098 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

750 mm
Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61073 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105736 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149053 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 181876 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 299881 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46008 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53128 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44866 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95436 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143848 views
In Poltava region, some residents were left without electricity due to an accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3436 views

An accident occurred on a power line in the Myrhorod community. About a thousand subscribers were left without electricity, and restoration work is underway.

In Poltava region, some residents were left without electricity due to an accident

In the Poltava region, about a thousand subscribers were left without electricity due to an accident on the power line, work began on restoring power supply, acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Volodymyr Kohut said in Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Tonight, an accident occurred on a power line in the Myrgorod community. About a thousand subscribers were left without electricity. Emergency teams of energy workers are already working on restoring power supply and establishing the causes of the accident

- Kohut wrote.

Electricity consumption has remained at the same level since the beginning of the week, it is worth turning on powerful equipment during the day - Ukrenergo30.04.25, 10:46 • 8028 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
