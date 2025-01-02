Electricity consumption decreased, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased due to warming, emergency repair work at power facilities continues, and bad weather has cut off power to 10 settlements in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption

"Today, January 2, electricity consumption as of 7:00 a.m. was 4.9% lower than at the same time on Tuesday, December 31. This is due to higher air temperatures and sunny weather in most regions of Ukraine, which leads to more efficient operation of household solar power plants," Ukrenergo said.

The company noted that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from thirteen massive Russian missile and drone attacks in 2024. "Emergency repair works at power facilities continue. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the NPC said.

"The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official pages in social networks of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Bad weather

Due to severe weather conditions, 10 settlements in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast have been without power in the morning. Repair crews of the power company are working to restore the damaged lines. The power supply is expected to be restored within a few hours.