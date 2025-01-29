Electricity consumption decreased due to warming: what is happening in the power system

ukenru
02:39 PM • 53487 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 81324 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105005 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108148 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127207 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103049 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132262 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103677 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113377 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100854 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 36522 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115465 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 42397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109974 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 53487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154476 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115465 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139260 views
Electricity consumption decreased due to warming: what is happening in the power system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24622 views

The level of electricity consumption is in line with the temperature indicators, but there is a need for rational use. Power companies have restored power to 46,616 consumers after the hostilities.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today has stabilized at a level that corresponds to the temperature, but it is necessary to use electricity rationally throughout the day, NPC Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 29, as of 9:30 a.m., the level of electricity consumption was the same as on the previous day, Tuesday. Yesterday, January 28, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 2.6% lower than the previous day's maximum on Monday, January 27. The reason for the decrease in consumption is the increase in air temperature in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

Now, as noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Over the past day, as stated, power engineers restored power to 46,616 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.12 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising