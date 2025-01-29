Electricity consumption decreased due to warming: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today has stabilized at a level that corresponds to the temperature, but it is necessary to use electricity rationally throughout the day, NPC Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 29, as of 9:30 a.m., the level of electricity consumption was the same as on the previous day, Tuesday. Yesterday, January 28, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 2.6% lower than the previous day's maximum on Monday, January 27. The reason for the decrease in consumption is the increase in air temperature in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

Now, as noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Over the past day, as stated, power engineers restored power to 46,616 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.12 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.