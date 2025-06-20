Electricity consumption at seasonal levels after growth the day before, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption has stabilized at a seasonal level after an increase the day before. It is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours and use powerful appliances between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, Ukrinform writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, June 20, as of 9:30 AM, it was at the same level as the previous day," the report states.

According to NEC, the day before, June 19, consumption increased in the morning and was 3.1% higher than the day before.

Yesterday, June 19, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening – at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"Today, the need to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours remains. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM," Ukrenergo noted.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after massive Russian missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work on energy facilities is ongoing.

Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy