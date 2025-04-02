Electric transport movement suspended in Kherson due to damage to the contact network
Kyiv • UNN
Electric transport movement in Kherson has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the contact network as a result of shelling. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences, the timing of the resumption of traffic is being clarified.
In Kherson, the movement of electric transport has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the contact network, which occurred as a result of a recent shelling. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, but there are no exact terms for the resumption of traffic yet. Local authorities promise to provide additional information.
Let us remind you
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats in the Kherson region.
