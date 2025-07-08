Electric car purchases in Ukraine increased by a third: market leaders
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2025, 31,753 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 30% more than last year. Among new cars, BYD Song Plus EV and Volkswagen ID. UNYX are leading, while among used cars, Tesla Model Y and Nissan Leaf are the leaders.
In the first half of 2025, Ukraine's vehicle fleet was replenished with 31,753 electric vehicles (BEV). This is 30% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.
Details
Passenger cars – 30,763 units (+28%);
Commercial vehicles – 987 units (+112%);
Electric buses – 3 units (+200%).
It is noted that the share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 18% compared to 20% last year.
TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025:
1. BYD Song Plus EV - 967 units;
2. VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 830 units;
3. HONDA eNS1 - 441 units;
4. ZEEKR 7X - 402 units;
5. ZEEKR 001 - 366 units.
TOP-5 used electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine:
1. TESLA Model Y - 2968 units;
2. NISSAN Leaf - 2853 units;
3. TESLA Model 3 - 2670 units;
4. KIA Niro EV - 1664 units;
5. HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 1496 units.
Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named07.07.25, 09:39 • 1224 views