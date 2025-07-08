$41.800.06
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Tags
Authors
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222519 views
Electric car purchases in Ukraine increased by a third: market leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

In the first half of 2025, 31,753 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 30% more than last year. Among new cars, BYD Song Plus EV and Volkswagen ID. UNYX are leading, while among used cars, Tesla Model Y and Nissan Leaf are the leaders.

Electric car purchases in Ukraine increased by a third: market leaders

In the first half of 2025, Ukraine's vehicle fleet was replenished with 31,753 electric vehicles (BEV). This is 30% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.

Details

Passenger cars – 30,763 units (+28%);

Commercial vehicles – 987 units (+112%);

Electric buses – 3 units (+200%).

It is noted that the share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 18% compared to 20% last year.

TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025:

1. BYD Song Plus EV - 967 units;

2. VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 830 units;

3. HONDA eNS1 - 441 units;

4. ZEEKR 7X - 402 units;

5. ZEEKR 001 - 366 units.

TOP-5 used electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine:

1. TESLA Model Y - 2968 units;

2. NISSAN Leaf - 2853 units;

3. TESLA Model 3 - 2670 units;

4. KIA Niro EV - 1664 units;

5. HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 1496 units.

Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from abroad: the sales leader has been named07.07.25, 09:39 • 1224 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Tesla Model Y
Ukraine
Tesla
