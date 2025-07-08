Electric car purchases in Ukraine increased by a third: market leaders

In the first half of 2025, Ukraine's vehicle fleet was replenished with 31,753 electric vehicles (BEV). This is 30% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.

Details

Passenger cars – 30,763 units (+28%);

Commercial vehicles – 987 units (+112%);

Electric buses – 3 units (+200%).

It is noted that the share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 18% compared to 20% last year.

TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025:

1. BYD Song Plus EV - 967 units;

2. VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 830 units;

3. HONDA eNS1 - 441 units;

4. ZEEKR 7X - 402 units;

5. ZEEKR 001 - 366 units.

TOP-5 used electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine:

1. TESLA Model Y - 2968 units;

2. NISSAN Leaf - 2853 units;

3. TESLA Model 3 - 2670 units;

4. KIA Niro EV - 1664 units;

5. HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 1496 units.

