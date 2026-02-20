Electoral address of IDPs - the main problem of future elections

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 5026 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 11011 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 12757 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 15021 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 29027 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12756 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19808 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49890 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82465 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51708 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
50%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 34458 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 36956 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 20643 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 31657 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 19225 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 10675 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 19287 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 29058 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 56587 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 91874 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Geneva
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 6020 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 31708 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 37002 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 34499 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 28071 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Lancet (loitering munition)

Electoral address of IDPs - the main problem of future elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

In Ukraine, the preparation of legislative proposals for organizing future elections in post-war conditions is underway, and key discussions are already focusing on how to ensure the right to vote for millions of citizens who have changed their place of residence due to the war.

Electoral address of IDPs - the main problem of future elections

Currently, the most problematic issue concerning the upcoming elections in Ukraine remains the issue of the electoral address, particularly for internally displaced persons. This was reported by People's Deputy and human rights activist Tamila Tasheva during a meeting of the Working Group on the preparation of comprehensive legislative proposals regarding the specifics of organizing and conducting elections, which took place on February 20, UNN reports.

Realization of electoral rights of IDPs

As Tasheva explained, the most discussions were caused by the proposal regarding an automatic procedure related to determining the voting parameters for IDPs registered in the occupied territories.

The subgroup supported granting the CEC access to the IDP register but warned that the data in it might not be fully up-to-date for all categories of citizens.

According to the parliamentarian, the subgroup discussed the identification of voters between registers and concluded that it is advisable to use a unique identifier – the tax number (RNOKPP) – to simplify data matching. Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Social Policy were invited to the discussions.

Also, as the co-chair of the subgroup noted, during the discussion, emphasis was placed on the need to inform the voter about changes in voting parameters, but the mechanism for such informing requires a technical solution. Possible channels mentioned included postal messages, email, mobile communication, and the "Diia" application.

The Rada discussed the risks of administering post-war elections and establishing special polling stations17.02.26, 19:07 • 3146 views

Regarding the change of electoral address and polling place, Tasheva reported that the subgroup generally supported the proposed wording of the relevant articles of the draft, which provide for an application-based principle in paper or electronic form. At the same time, some participants raised the issue of confirming the new electoral address with documents (for example, an IDP certificate or a lease agreement), as well as the possible strengthening of responsibility for providing inaccurate data.

As a separate block, the subgroup considered the issue of voting documents for citizens from the occupied territories.

As Tasheva explained, some of these voters may not have valid documents, particularly due to expiration or unglued photos during specified age periods, and the validity of certain norms regarding the validity of expired documents is limited to the period of martial law. In this regard, the subgroup discussed the possibility of using a certificate for return to Ukraine as a document that could enable participation in elections immediately upon arrival in controlled territory, but the implementation of this approach may require changes to government procedures, including the procedure for issuing such a certificate.

Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine19.02.26, 14:37 • 41573 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPolitics