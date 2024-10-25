Elections in Georgia: the ruling party is caught in a scandal over the “Russian trace” in a campaign video
Georgia's ruling party has released an election video that appeared to be similar to a 2018 Russian advertisement. Earlier, the party had already gotten into a scandal for using photos of destroyed Ukraine in its campaigning.
In Georgia, a Georgian Dream election video provoked a scandal - a "Russian trace" was spotted, UNN reports with reference to SOVA Georgia.
Recently, the Georgian Dream party released a new promotional video calling on citizens to come to the polls. In the video, a man initially refuses to vote, explaining to his wife that the party will win anyway. However, after having a nightmare about what might happen if the opposition wins, he wakes his wife up and changes his mind.
The Internet quickly noticed the similarities between the new Georgian Dream video and an election ad released in Russia before the 2018 presidential election. In both videos, the plot follows a similar scenario.
On September 26, Georgia's ruling party today unveiled a series of new election posters and a video calling on voters to "choose peace" and say "no to war." They contrast images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops with images of churches, parks and new buses in Georgia.
The GM's campaign drew a flurry of criticism. President Salomi Zurabishvili called the posters "made in a KGB forge." Official Kyiv emphasized that depicting the horrific consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine in political advertising is unacceptable. EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Gerczynski considered the posters "shameful and disgusting.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the people of the country allegedly "did not have full and adequate information about what was happening in Ukraine". According to him, for two and a half years, the opposition media "presented events in such a way" that Georgia "should be jealous of Ukraine." Now, according to Kobakhidze, the ruling party's election banners have shown the truth.