Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it

The Council of Prosecutors has published clarifications regarding the formation of the composition of the Competition Commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. They also reported that there were only four people willing to join the commission, writes UNN.

The Council of Prosecutors was forced to issue such a clarification after a series of publications in the media regarding the formation of the commission.

Start of selection and submission of documents

On November 28, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, fulfilling the tasks of prosecutorial self-government and the requirements of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," announced the start of the selection of persons to the Competition Commission, which will organize and conduct the competition for vacant administrative positions in the SAP. The relevant information was published on the official website of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine.

On November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine approved the Recommendations for the preparation and submission of documents for participation in the selection. These recommendations detail all requirements for candidates, the list of documents and deadlines for submission, as well as the list of persons who cannot be members of the commission.

"Within the specified period, documents were received by the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine from 4 (four) persons: 3 (three) representatives of the prosecutorial community and one lawyer.

Other persons: lawyers, public figures, experts did not express a desire to participate in the selection and did not submit documents.

As a result of processing the submitted documents, no circumstances were found that, in accordance with the law, would make it impossible for persons to participate in the selection. All four candidates were admitted to participate in the selection and passed the relevant interviews," the Council of Prosecutors reported.

What decision did the Council of Prosecutors make?

As reported by the Council of Prosecutors, on December 9, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, at its meeting, considered the submitted documents and decided to submit proposals to the Prosecutor General regarding the appointment of three employees of the prosecutor's office to the Competition Commission. The relevant decision was published on the website of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine on the same day.

"Subsequently, one of the proposed candidates submitted an application for his exclusion from the list of candidates at his own request. On December 18, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine granted this application and informed the Prosecutor General about the said decision," the clarification states.

Appointment of a member of the Competition Commission by the Prosecutor General

Given the insufficient number of candidates proposed by the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, and in order to timely fulfill the requirements of the fourth paragraph of the third part of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," the Prosecutor General appointed lawyer O. Shevchuk as a member of the Competition Commission — the only candidate from among the persons who participated in the competition and met the requirements of the law.

Conditions for changing the composition of the Competition Commission

As stated in the clarification, in accordance with the third part of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," the powers of a member of the Competition Commission may be terminated prematurely only in case of:

1. Submission of a personal application for termination of powers;

2. Inability to participate in meetings due to health reasons for more than one month;

3. Submission by the Competition Commission of a proposal for early termination of the powers of its member in cases provided for by the commission's regulations;

4. Entry into force of a guilty verdict of the court;

5. Recognition of a person as incapacitated or missing;

6. Death.

Only if one of the above grounds exists, the Prosecutor General makes a decision on the early termination of the powers of a member of the Competition Commission and appoints another member in the manner established by law.

Powers of the Competition Commission

The Competition Commission is authorized provided that it is approved in full. Currently, the full composition of the commission has not been formed, as three candidates from international and foreign organizations, who must be proposed in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, have not yet been determined.