Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
05:23 PM • 2310 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 8554 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12215 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 18259 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19270 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33431 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23627 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45699 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22087 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41144 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31062 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 37930 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 26889 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11566 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18764 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 896 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 8554 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 33431 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45699 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 37960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 1370 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 5360 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 6110 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11586 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34363 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
ChatGPT

Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

The Council of Prosecutors has published an explanation regarding the formation of the Competition Commission for the selection of administrative positions in the SAPO. Only four people expressed a desire to join the commission.

Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it

The Council of Prosecutors has published clarifications regarding the formation of the composition of the Competition Commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. They also reported that there were only four people willing to join the commission, writes UNN.

The Council of Prosecutors was forced to issue such a clarification after a series of publications in the media regarding the formation of the commission.  

Start of selection and submission of documents

On November 28, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, fulfilling the tasks of prosecutorial self-government and the requirements of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," announced the start of the selection of persons to the Competition Commission, which will organize and conduct the competition for vacant administrative positions in the SAP. The relevant information was published on the official website of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine.

On November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine approved the Recommendations for the preparation and submission of documents for participation in the selection. These recommendations detail all requirements for candidates, the list of documents and deadlines for submission, as well as the list of persons who cannot be members of the commission.

"Within the specified period, documents were received by the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine from 4 (four) persons: 3 (three) representatives of the prosecutorial community and one lawyer.

Other persons: lawyers, public figures, experts did not express a desire to participate in the selection and did not submit documents.

As a result of processing the submitted documents, no circumstances were found that, in accordance with the law, would make it impossible for persons to participate in the selection. All four candidates were admitted to participate in the selection and passed the relevant interviews," the Council of Prosecutors reported.

The National Bar Association called for preventing external pressure on the work of the commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO23.01.26, 12:53 • 2789 views

What decision did the Council of Prosecutors make? 

As reported by the Council of Prosecutors, on December 9, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, at its meeting, considered the submitted documents and decided to submit proposals to the Prosecutor General regarding the appointment of three employees of the prosecutor's office to the Competition Commission. The relevant decision was published on the website of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine on the same day.

"Subsequently, one of the proposed candidates submitted an application for his exclusion from the list of candidates at his own request. On December 18, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine granted this application and informed the Prosecutor General about the said decision," the clarification states.

Appointment of a member of the Competition Commission by the Prosecutor General

Given the insufficient number of candidates proposed by the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, and in order to timely fulfill the requirements of the fourth paragraph of the third part of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," the Prosecutor General appointed lawyer O. Shevchuk as a member of the Competition Commission — the only candidate from among the persons who participated in the competition and met the requirements of the law.

Conditions for changing the composition of the Competition Commission 

As stated in the clarification, in accordance with the third part of Article 29-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," the powers of a member of the Competition Commission may be terminated prematurely only in case of:

1. Submission of a personal application for termination of powers;

2. Inability to participate in meetings due to health reasons for more than one month;

3. Submission by the Competition Commission of a proposal for early termination of the powers of its member in cases provided for by the commission's regulations;

4. Entry into force of a guilty verdict of the court;  

5. Recognition of a person as incapacitated or missing;

6. Death.

Only if one of the above grounds exists, the Prosecutor General makes a decision on the early termination of the powers of a member of the Competition Commission and appoints another member in the manner established by law.

The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO22.01.26, 15:49 • 3878 views

Powers of the Competition Commission 

The Competition Commission is authorized provided that it is approved in full. Currently, the full composition of the commission has not been formed, as three candidates from international and foreign organizations, who must be proposed in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, have not yet been determined.

Yevhen Tsarenko

PoliticsPublications
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine