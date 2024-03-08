Elderly couple rescued from rubble after Russian shelling in Kherson
During the extreme Russian shelling of Kherson, two elderly people were rescued from the rubble and a 7-year-old boy was injured.
In Kherson, two elderly people were unblocked from the rubble. They were trapped in the rubble on the third floor after the Russian attack on the city in the evening. Both have now been evacuated to safety. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.
At the site of the shelling, two elderly people were unblocked from an apartment on the third floor. They were evacuated to a safe place.
Earlier, MBA reportedthat a 7-year-old boy was injured during the extreme shelling of Kherson. He has a concussion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. He is currently in hospital.
