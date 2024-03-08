Elderly couple rescued from rubble after Russian shelling in Kherson

In Kherson, two elderly people were unblocked from the rubble. They were trapped in the rubble on the third floor after the Russian attack on the city in the evening. Both have now been evacuated to safety. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

At the site of the shelling, two elderly people were unblocked from an apartment on the third floor. They were evacuated to a safe place. - the OBA said.

Earlier, MBA reportedthat a 7-year-old boy was injured during the extreme shelling of Kherson. He has a concussion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. He is currently in hospital.

