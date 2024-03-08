El Niño hits southern Africa: February was the driest February on record

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11341 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31434 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170819 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217276 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248364 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371429 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3790 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16764 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17644 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22705 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30764 views
El Niño hits southern Africa: February was the driest February on record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26593 views

In southern Africa, February was the driest month in decades, ruining crops and causing power shortages that threaten to hit copper mines in a key producing region.

El Niño hits southern Africa: February was the driest February on record

In southern Africa, the size of France, February was the driest in decades, killing crops and triggering power shortages that threaten to hit copper mines in a key production region, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

Last month, much of Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe received the least amount of rainfall (or close to it) since records began in 1981, preliminary data from the Climate Hazards Center at the University of California, Santa Barbara show.

The drought, blamed on the El Niño weather phenomenon, is the latest indicator of how seriously Africa is being affected by extreme weather events that scientists say are becoming more frequent and severe because of climate change.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema declared the drought a national disaster last week, with an estimated 45% of the planted area destroyed just as the main maize crop was due to mature. In Zimbabwe, some farmers have given up trying to grow and harvest crops, allowing cattle to graze on what is left. Water flows in the Zambezi River, which powers the turbines from which the two countries get their electricity, are less than a quarter of what they were a year ago.

The Zimbabwean government has warned that the 2024 harvest could be half of last year's.

Much of Botswana was also affected by El Niño, with the Botswana Meteorological Service noting that the vast majority of the country received significantly less rainfall than normal. State-supported farmers planted less than half of the area this season than in the previous season.

In Namibia, water levels in dams are already dangerously low. The main reservoir supplying the capital, Windhoek, is only 11% full and declining, according to Andries Koka, a spokesman for the national water service.

The drought is expected to reduce production outside agriculture. Zambia uses hydropower to generate about 85% of its electricity, and water levels in Kariba, the world's largest man-made freshwater lake that feeds the Zambezi, have fallen to 15% of storage capacity, meaning electricity will have to be rationed. Zimbabwe has already stepped up fanning blackouts.

According to the state agency that regulates the reservoir, inflows to the Cariboo are so meager this season that they could be among the lowest ever recorded.

Zambia's state-owned power utility will begin rolling blackouts of eight hours daily on March 11. It plans to ask mines in Africa's second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo to cut their electricity consumption by as much as 25 percent. Mines in Congo rely on Zambia's power supply and also face potential power shortages.

Supplement

El Niño is a largely seasonal phenomenon that increases the likelihood of extreme weather and climate events, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The current phenomenon is among the five strongest ever recorded and has contributed to drier and warmer conditions in parts of southern Africa, it said in a March 5 statement. Temperatures were four to five degrees Celsius higher than the average for February, it said.

Extreme temperature records in 2024 may exceed the level of the previous year: why the El Niño phenomenon01.01.2024, 19:09 • 148754 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11