Eight people arrested in Britain during two separate anti-terror operations - BBC

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 34848 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 90921 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 85014 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 64339 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 76547 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 75162 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 60517 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 74615 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 108509 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47059 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

"Pretentious nonsense": Medvedev sharply responded to Trump regarding US participation in World War II

May 4, 02:34 AM • 11671 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM • 15935 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 11527 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 15261 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM • 7268 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 85007 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 45822 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 77172 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 85413 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 108506 views
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 11620 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 35012 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 75161 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 34484 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 37404 views
Eight people arrested in Britain during two separate anti-terror operations - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Eight people have been arrested in the UK as part of counter-terrorism investigations. Five are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, three under the National Security Act, all detainees are of Iranian origin.

Eight people arrested in Britain during two separate anti-terror operations - BBC

In Great Britain, eight people have been arrested as part of two separate anti-terrorist police investigations. Almost all of those detained are of Iranian origin, reports the BBC, UNN writes.

 Details

Five people were arrested in various locations in England on Saturday as part of a "pre-planned" investigation into a conspiracy to "attack a specific premises

- London police said.

It is noted that among the four detained suspects are two aged 29, one aged 40 and one aged 46. All of them are citizens of Iran. Police said the citizenship and age of the fifth are still being established. Three more men, all Iranians, were arrested in London on Saturday as part of a separate anti-terrorist police investigation.

Police said the two operations were not related. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked the police and security services "for the actions they have taken to keep our country safe."

An explosion occurred near the railway company's office in Athens12.04.25, 18:34 • 3815 views

Read also:  https://unn.ua/news/v-afinakh-stavsia-vybukh-bilia-ofisu-zaliznychnoi-kompanii

These are serious events that demonstrate the continued need to adapt our response to national security threats

she said. 

Four were detained under the Terrorism Act. The fifth man was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

All five were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. The individuals were arrested in Swindon, West London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester and remain in custody. Police said the investigation concerned a suspected conspiracy to attack a "specific premises", but law enforcement officials did not say which one.

In a separate operation, according to London police, three men, aged 39, 44 and 55, were arrested under the National Security Act at three different addresses in north-west and west London and taken into custody.

Searches are currently underway. Police said this investigation is not related to the arrest of the other five people.

Addition

A high school student in a school in the city of Nantes in western France committed an armed attack at the school. As a result, one high school student died and three were injured, one of them in critical condition. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United Kingdom
Iran
London
