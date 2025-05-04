Eight people arrested in Britain during two separate anti-terror operations - BBC

In Great Britain, eight people have been arrested as part of two separate anti-terrorist police investigations. Almost all of those detained are of Iranian origin, reports the BBC, UNN writes.

Details

Five people were arrested in various locations in England on Saturday as part of a "pre-planned" investigation into a conspiracy to "attack a specific premises - London police said.

It is noted that among the four detained suspects are two aged 29, one aged 40 and one aged 46. All of them are citizens of Iran. Police said the citizenship and age of the fifth are still being established. Three more men, all Iranians, were arrested in London on Saturday as part of a separate anti-terrorist police investigation.

Police said the two operations were not related. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked the police and security services "for the actions they have taken to keep our country safe."

These are serious events that demonstrate the continued need to adapt our response to national security threats she said.

Four were detained under the Terrorism Act. The fifth man was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

All five were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. The individuals were arrested in Swindon, West London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester and remain in custody. Police said the investigation concerned a suspected conspiracy to attack a "specific premises", but law enforcement officials did not say which one.

In a separate operation, according to London police, three men, aged 39, 44 and 55, were arrested under the National Security Act at three different addresses in north-west and west London and taken into custody.

Searches are currently underway. Police said this investigation is not related to the arrest of the other five people.

Addition

