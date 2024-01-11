Ecuadorian President says his country is at war with drug gangs

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 52867 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107235 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136018 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134854 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171049 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102441 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102160 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104140 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69245 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41725 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 52805 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233544 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258917 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30598 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136008 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105732 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121909 views
Ecuadorian President says his country is at war with drug gangs

Ecuadorian President says his country is at war with drug gangs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23640 views

Ecuador's president said his country is at war with drug gangs, calling them terrorists after they took security guards hostage and staged a riot that led to mass arrests.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said on Wednesday that his country is at war with drug gangs that are holding prison guards hostage. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the country's leader named 22 criminal gangs that caused riots in Ecuador as terrorist organizations and made them official military targets.

We are at war, and we cannot give in to these terrorist groups,

- Noboa said.

He estimates that there are about 20,000 members of criminal groups operating in the country.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ecuador Jaime Vela said that about 329 people, mostly members of the Los Choneros, Los Lobos and Los Tiguerones gangs, have been arrested since the introduction of the state of emergency in the country.

The government said the latest wave of violence is a reaction to the president's plan to build new maximum security prisons for gang leaders. Noboa said that the design of the two new facilities would be made public this week.

Recall

On January 7, the drug lord of one of the Los Choneros groups, Adolfo Macias, escaped from prison. He was supposed to be transferred to a maximum security prison that day. The next day, the authorities reported the incident and charged two prison guards.

On Monday, January 8, the President of Ecuador declared a 60-day state of emergency, which gave the authorities the power to suspend people's rights and allowed them to mobilize the military in prisons.

On Tuesday, January 9, masked men stormed into the set of an Ecuadorian public television station, brandishing weapons and explosives, during a live broadcast. President Daniel Noboa issued a decree declaring that an "internal armed conflict" had begun in the country.

Police detain about 330 gang members in Ecuador11.01.24, 05:03

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

