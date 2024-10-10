ECHR dismisses complaint of “smuggling king” Alperin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92601 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134016 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137979 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138712 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138329 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80615 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106430 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108598 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138712 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145309 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153793 views
Actual
ECHR dismisses complaint of “smuggling king” Alperin

ECHR dismisses complaint of “smuggling king” Alperin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12110 views

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed Vadim Alperin's complaint against his arrest and bail. The Court found Alperin's arguments to be unfounded or such that he had not exhausted national procedures for the protection of his rights.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has dismissed the complaint of businessman Vadym Alperin against his arrest and bail. The court found Alperin's arguments unfounded or such that he had not exhausted national procedures for the protection of rights, UNN reports

The events investigated by the European Court of Human Rights concerned the detention of Alperin by NABU detectives in 2019 in a case of smuggling on a large scale, corruption and abuse of power involving a number of customs officials. According to the available investigation materials, Alperin created a group, which included a number of customs officials, to organize the import of textile and other consumer goods and their customs clearance at reduced rates.

The court also investigated the events of the subsequent imposition of a preventive measure on him and the recovery of UAH 35 million out of UAH 77 million in bail due to violation of procedural obligations.

Alperin complained to the European Court of Human Rights against:

  • his arrest by the NABU was illegal, and court decisions on his detention and the amount of bail violated his freedom of movement;
  •  , the presumption of innocence was violated when President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement calling on the public to help law enforcement agencies find Alperin and promised a reward to anyone who helps in bringing about the smuggler's “long-awaited meeting with the law.
  • The HACCU Appeals Chamber unlawfully seized half of his bail in April 2020, which is a violation of Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 to the Convention;
  • his rights as set out above were restricted for populist purposes, in violation of Article 18 of the Convention.

The Strasbourg Court found Alperin's arguments about the violation of the right to freedom of movement to be manifestly unfounded, and about the violation of the presumption of innocence to be inadequate, as the court believed that national procedures for the protection of rights had not been exhausted. The court considered the merits of the case and found no violation of rights.

Recall 

In October 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the case of Odesa businessman Vadym Alperin on creating corruption schemes at customs that caused the state losses of more than UAH 60 million due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation after the person was notified of suspicion. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising