Easter Mass in the Vatican began without the Pope: he continues to recover after pneumonia

On Sunday, April 20, the Easter celebration began in the Vatican without Pope Francis. The 88-year-old pontiff continues to recover after a near-fatal attack of double pneumonia. This is reported by the agency Associated Press (AP), transmitted by UNN.

It is noted that instead of Pope Francis, the Festive Mass in St. Peter's Square was led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri - the former archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis has appeared in public only a few times since returning to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay. He missed the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday before Easter, but according to the mass booklet and liturgical plans published by the Vatican, he is expected to appear on Sunday - reports the Associated Press news agency.

Easter in the Vatican traditionally includes Mass and the Papal blessing Urbi et Orbi (translated from Latin - "to the city and the world"), a speech delivered from the loggia above the entrance to the basilica, which is usually a review of the world's hotspots and human suffering. It remains unknown whether the Pope will appear at this celebration or if he will be present. He still requires great effort to speak, and his breathing remains difficult.

On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized in a Roman hospital for examination and treatment of bronchitis.

On March 25, Pope Francis was hospitalized again with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. Doctors considered stopping treatment due to his critical health condition.

On April 16, Vatican News reported that due to Pope Francis's prolonged recovery from illness, Easter services in the Vatican would take place without the pontiff's personal participation.

