Easter Mass in the Vatican began without the Pope: he continues to recover after pneumonia

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 9862 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22805 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 27410 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 34715 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41467 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27770 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22816 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19624 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80797 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
18%
748 mm
Popular news

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 11737 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 15752 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 5656 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12523 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4476 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4600 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12576 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22805 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34976 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35423 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41467 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29778 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31714 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32848 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66657 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Easter Mass in the Vatican began without the Pope: he continues to recover after pneumonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Easter in the Vatican on April 20 began without the participation of Pope Francis. He is recovering after bilateral pneumonia, the mass was led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri.

Easter Mass in the Vatican began without the Pope: he continues to recover after pneumonia

On Sunday, April 20, the Easter celebration began in the Vatican without Pope Francis. The 88-year-old pontiff continues to recover after a near-fatal attack of double pneumonia. This is reported by the agency Associated Press (AP), transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that instead of Pope Francis, the Festive Mass in St. Peter's Square was led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri - the former archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis has appeared in public only a few times since returning to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay. He missed the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday before Easter, but according to the mass booklet and liturgical plans published by the Vatican, he is expected to appear on Sunday

- reports the Associated Press news agency.

Easter in the Vatican traditionally includes Mass and the Papal blessing Urbi et Orbi (translated from Latin - "to the city and the world"), a speech delivered from the loggia above the entrance to the basilica, which is usually a review of the world's hotspots and human suffering. It remains unknown whether the Pope will appear at this celebration or if he will be present. He still requires great effort to speak, and his breathing remains difficult.

Recall

On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized in a Roman hospital for examination and treatment of bronchitis.

On March 25, Pope Francis was hospitalized again with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. Doctors considered stopping treatment due to his critical health condition.

On April 16, Vatican News reported that due to Pope Francis's prolonged recovery from illness, Easter services in the Vatican would take place without the pontiff's personal participation.

Pope Francis donated 4 ambulances to Ukraine as a sign of support08.04.25, 00:04 • 4521 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureHealth
Associated Press
Pope Francis
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,548.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,591.77