"Easier than buying gunpowder": American arrested for making explosives with AI advice

In the United States, federal prosecutors have charged 55-year-old Long Island resident Michael Gunn, who, according to the investigation, manufactured seven improvised explosive devices using artificial intelligence advice. This was reported by NBC News, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the information, Gunn assembled the explosives at home using two household chemical compounds ordered online. He also purchased over 200 cardboard tubes and more than 50 feet of fuse. One of the devices contained about 30 grams of explosive powder — approximately 600 times more than allowed for household pyrotechnics.

Five of the seven devices and four shotgun cartridges were stored by the perpetrator on the roof of a residential building in the SoHo area (New York). According to the investigation, he intended to combine the cartridges with explosives to increase their destructive effect.

In one of the interrogations, Gunn told law enforcement that he used artificial intelligence to find out which chemicals were needed to create bombs and how to mix them correctly. He called the manufacturing process "easier than buying gunpowder."

According to the case materials, Gunn initially assembled four devices and threw three from the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg Bridge. Two of them fell into the water, and one landed on the railway tracks.

Gunn manufactured explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto subway tracks, endangering the lives of countless people. - stated acting US federal prosecutor Jay Clayton.

In addition, he posted alarming messages on social media, including on March 27 on X (formerly Twitter), where he tagged the official account of US President Donald Trump.

Dear Mr. President, I am here in New York now, thinking how unfortunate it is that the wall was not built before the National Guard had to come here to suppress protests and riots. Or you would just drop a bomb on this place right now, because they seem to be coming and coming. - wrote Gunn.

Just five weeks later, Gunn was arrested after a new Instagram post: "Who wants me to come out and play like there's no tomorrow." Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating all circumstances of the case.

Noticed a bow, arrows, and a holster in the car: a man was detained near the Capitol in the USA