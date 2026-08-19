Easements on private land for military structures — Parliament adopted the bill in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law on the use of the right to a land servitude for military needs. A total of 274 members of parliament voted for the document, UNN reports, citing the parliament’s press service.

Details

The draft law proposes granting regional military administrations the authority to establish land servitudes on privately owned agricultural land for the placement of engineering and fortification structures.

The fee for establishing a land servitude is proposed to be set at a fixed rate of 12% of the normative monetary valuation. This amount corresponds to the minimum market value of the annual lease of agricultural land plots. The fee for the land servitude will be paid to the landowner within two years after the end of martial law - the Verkhovna Rada reported.

According to members of parliament, this legislative initiative is prompted by the fact that, during martial law, a significant area of agricultural land is occupied by military engineering and fortification structures, making it impossible to carry out agricultural work there. At the same time, landowners and land users continue to be obliged to use land plots for their intended purpose and pay land taxes.

Additionally

A land servitude is the right of an owner or land user to limited paid or unpaid use of another person’s land plot. It is needed when it is otherwise impossible to satisfy one’s own needs (for example, to get to one’s house or lay pipes).

Reminder

In Ukraine, the right to receive land free of charge remains, but during martial law, a ban on most new transfers is in effect. The exceptions concern owners of buildings on land plots and real estate destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.