Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shakes southeastern Philippines, tsunami warning issued – CNN

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred off the southeastern coast of the Philippines, prompting local authorities to issue a tsunami warning. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was off the eastern coast of Mindanao Island, approximately 123 km from Davao, at a depth of 58 km. No reports of damage have been made yet. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) estimates the earthquake's magnitude at 7.6 and warns of a "destructive tsunami" that could threaten lives in coastal areas of the country's east and south. Residents are advised to evacuate coastal areas immediately.

The US Tsunami Warning System predicts waves of 1-3 meters in height in the Philippines, and waves of 30 cm – 1 m are possible on the coasts of Indonesia and the island nation of Palau.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" – a zone of intense seismic activity where strong earthquakes and active volcanoes frequently occur.

