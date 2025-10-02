Strong earthquake in the Philippines: search suspended, priority is aid to 20,000 displaced persons

The earthquake that struck the waters of the central island of Cebu the day before has resulted in 72 deaths and 300 injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and SWI.

Details

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the Philippines on Tuesday has risen to at least 72, with nearly 300 injured as of Thursday.

Philippine authorities stated on Thursday that search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected province of Cebu have concluded. "The current death toll of 72 is not expected to rise significantly," Reuters writes. Missing persons have been found.

The priority now is to assist 20,000 displaced persons.

Reference

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the magnitude 6.9 earthquake lasted about 30 seconds. Approximately 800 aftershocks with magnitudes up to 4.8 have been recorded so far. Shortly after the tremors, a tsunami warning was issued with waves up to one meter high.

Addition

The provinces of Cebu and Leyte are densely populated, with a total population of almost six million. They are located in the center of the Philippines, more than 500 kilometers south of the capital Manila.

On Thursday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Bogo, a city of about 90,000 people that was most affected, seeking to reassure evacuees and noting that relief operations were complicated by significant infrastructure damage.

"We are having some difficulties because we have nowhere to place displaced families, as we are not sure about the integrity of the evacuation centers," he told reporters.

Recall

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the central coast of the Philippines, damaging buildings and roads and causing power outages.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 recorded in Ukraine: details