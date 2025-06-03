Earthquake in Turkey: one dead and more than 60 injured

As a result of the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday night in southwestern Turkey, one person died and more than 60 were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ekathimerini publication.

Details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in the coastal province of Isparta in southwestern Turkey. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Mediterranean Sea, and the tremors occurred at 2:17 a.m., Ekathimerini reported, citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The victims reported the destruction of buildings, the collapse of part of the roof of the mosque and numerous cracks in residential buildings.

Additionally

According to the Turkish Disaster Management Agency, the earthquake shook the Mediterranean coastal city of Marmaris (Turkish Marmaris).

As a result of panic and jumping from a height, 61 of our 75 citizens received medical care and were discharged. 6 of our citizens were hospitalized, and 2 of our citizens continue to be monitored in the emergency department. - the governor of the province of Marmaris, Dr. İdris Akbıyık, elaborated in his message on the X network.

The governor also reported the death of a 14-year-old girl.

During the earthquake, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Günlü was taken to the hospital in Fethiye due to a panic attack, but despite all the interventions, she could not be saved, and she unfortunately lost her life. – said İdris Akbıyık.

According to Ekathimerini, at least 64 people were injured during the panic or as a result of falling debris. Many residents spent the night outdoors, fearing new tremors.

Rescue services, the national emergency management and local authorities assessed the situation in the region and are continuing to work on eliminating the consequences.

