Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month

An earthquake was recorded in Poltava region for the second time in a month. Underground tremors with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred on February 16 at 00:48:20. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Main Center for Special Control , the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded near the village of Brailky, Poltava district, Poltava region.

The center of the earthquake was located at a depth of 2 km - the statement said.

It is noted that according to the classification of earthquakes, these tremors are classified as imperceptible, so local residents probably did not feel them.

This is the second case of seismic activity in the region in the last month.

Recall

According to the Main Center for Special Control, several earthquakes have already been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. The first one occurred on January 16 in the Dnipro region with a magnitude of 2.9, the second one on January 20 in the Chernivtsi region with a magnitude of 1.3. The most recent one occurred on February 1 in Poltava region, where the aftershocks reached 3.8 magnitude.

Previously

On January 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta .

New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece