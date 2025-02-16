ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month

Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36250 views

An underground tremor with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in the Poltava region near the village of Brailky. This is the second case of seismic activity in the region within a month.

An earthquake was recorded in Poltava region for the second time in a month. Underground tremors with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred on February 16 at 00:48:20. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, according to UNN

Details

According to the Main Center for Special Control , the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded near the village of Brailky, Poltava district, Poltava region.

The center of the earthquake was located at a depth of 2 km

- the statement said.

It is noted that according to the classification of earthquakes, these tremors are classified as imperceptible, so local residents probably did not feel them.

This is the second case of seismic activity in the region in the last month.

Recall

According to the Main Center for Special Control, several earthquakes have already been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. The first one occurred on January 16 in the Dnipro region with a magnitude of 2.9, the second one on January 20 in the Chernivtsi region with a magnitude of 1.3. The most recent one occurred on February 1 in Poltava region, where the aftershocks reached 3.8 magnitude.

Previously

On January 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta .

New earthquakes in Santorini, felt almost all over Greece11.02.25, 08:25 • 31791 view

Crimes and emergencies
greeceGreece
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

