Earth to be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm on September 22: what to do
Kyiv • UNN
On September 22, Earth will be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm with a K-index of 4.7. It is recommended to drink more water, eat bananas and nuts, and limit coffee and alcohol.
On Monday, September 22, a "red level" magnetic storm will hit Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Meteoagent portal.
Details
The planetary K-index is used to determine geomagnetic activity. It is measured on a scale from 0 to 9.
A strong magnetic storm is solar activity with an index of 5 or higher. On Monday, September 22, activity with an index of 4.7 on the K-index is expected.
What to do
It is recommended to drink as much water as possible, eat bananas, dried apricots, oatmeal, greens, nuts. Coffee, fatty, salty foods, and alcohol should be limited.
It is also worth walking outdoors, especially in the morning. In addition, intense workouts should be avoided, as the body needs rest during this period.
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people26.08.25, 17:13 • 79494 views