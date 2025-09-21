$41.250.00
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 15227 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 28332 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 43078 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 42793 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 61664 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 73473 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 59398 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 55244 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 48445 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
Earth to be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm on September 22: what to do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On September 22, Earth will be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm with a K-index of 4.7. It is recommended to drink more water, eat bananas and nuts, and limit coffee and alcohol.

Earth to be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm on September 22: what to do

On Monday, September 22, a "red level" magnetic storm will hit Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Meteoagent portal.

Details

The planetary K-index is used to determine geomagnetic activity. It is measured on a scale from 0 to 9.

A strong magnetic storm is solar activity with an index of 5 or higher. On Monday, September 22, activity with an index of 4.7 on the K-index is expected.

What to do

It is recommended to drink as much water as possible, eat bananas, dried apricots, oatmeal, greens, nuts. Coffee, fatty, salty foods, and alcohol should be limited.

It is also worth walking outdoors, especially in the morning. In addition, intense workouts should be avoided, as the body needs rest during this period.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth