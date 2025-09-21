Earth to be hit by a "red level" magnetic storm on September 22: what to do

On Monday, September 22, a "red level" magnetic storm will hit Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Meteoagent portal.

Details

The planetary K-index is used to determine geomagnetic activity. It is measured on a scale from 0 to 9.

A strong magnetic storm is solar activity with an index of 5 or higher. On Monday, September 22, activity with an index of 4.7 on the K-index is expected.

What to do

It is recommended to drink as much water as possible, eat bananas, dried apricots, oatmeal, greens, nuts. Coffee, fatty, salty foods, and alcohol should be limited.

It is also worth walking outdoors, especially in the morning. In addition, intense workouts should be avoided, as the body needs rest during this period.

Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people