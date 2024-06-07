Earned 100 thousand dollars a month on evaders: ex-MP detained in Kiev

The Security Service has eliminated another large-scale scheme of evading mobilization. A former MP, who is now a member of the leadership of the Moscow Institute for preventive medicine, is involved in the transaction. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the official organized the mass production and sale of fictitious documents on obtaining a disability group due to occupational diseases. The main clients of the attackers were potential conscripts who planned to use a fake to remove them from the military register and illegally travel abroad., - the message says.

Details

According to reports, every month the illegal activities of malefactors led by the ex-deputy brought a "profit" of almost 100 thousand US dollars.

This amount was distributed among all accomplices, including two colleagues of the organizer: heads of departments of the medical institution, a professional pathologist and a coordinator of illegal activities of doctors in the Lviv region.

Several officials of medical and social expert commissions of the western region were also involved in the" scheme".

According to the investigation, the defendants acted as part of an organized criminal group and offered their clients a full package of "documents" to evade mobilization. At first, the evaders were fictitiously registered for outpatient treatment, then they were "diagnosed" with an occupational disease, and then they were assigned a disability group.

As a result of complex measures in Kiev, the organizer of the scheme and her accomplice from the Lviv region were detained "on Goryachy", who gave her a "kickback" in the amount of 32 thousand US dollars.

During searches at the places of work and residence of the defendants, more than UAH 40 million, medical documents and draft records with clients were found.Based on the collected evidence, the organizer of the criminal group and four of its members were informed of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 and Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official using the official position granted to him);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits for yourself or a third party for influencing decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions).

