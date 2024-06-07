Earned 100 thousand dollars a month on evaders: ex-MP detained in Kiev

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65368 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138282 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171137 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163326 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147689 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108944 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45724 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104640 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41398 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218640 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 841 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104640 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108944 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158123 views
Actual
Earned 100 thousand dollars a month on evaders: ex-MP detained in Kiev

Earned 100 thousand dollars a month on evaders: ex-MP detained in Kiev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17209 views

The security service of Ukraine has eliminated a large-scale mobilization evasion scheme involving a former MP who organized the mass production and sale of fictitious disability documents for potential conscripts, earning almost майже 100,000 a month.

The Security Service has eliminated another large-scale scheme of evading mobilization. A former MP, who is now a member of the leadership of the Moscow Institute for preventive medicine, is involved in the transaction. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the official organized the mass production and sale of fictitious documents on obtaining a disability group due to occupational diseases. The main clients of the attackers were potential conscripts who planned to use a fake to remove them from the military register and illegally travel abroad.,

- the message says.

Details

According to reports, every month the illegal activities of malefactors led by the ex-deputy brought a "profit" of almost 100 thousand US dollars.

This amount was distributed among all accomplices, including two colleagues of the organizer: heads of departments of the medical institution, a professional pathologist and a coordinator of illegal activities of doctors in the Lviv region.

Several officials of medical and social expert commissions of the western region were also involved in the" scheme".

According to the investigation, the defendants acted as part of an organized criminal group and offered their clients a full package of "documents" to evade mobilization. At first, the evaders were fictitiously registered for outpatient treatment, then they were "diagnosed" with an occupational disease, and then they were assigned a disability group.

According to the investigation, the defendants acted as part of an organized criminal group and offered their clients a full package of "documents" to evade mobilization. At first, the evaders were fictitiously registered for outpatient treatment, then they were "diagnosed" with an occupational disease, and then they were assigned a disability group,

- noted law enforcement officers.

As a result of complex measures in Kiev, the organizer of the scheme and her accomplice from the Lviv region were detained "on Goryachy", who gave her a "kickback" in the amount of 32 thousand US dollars.

During searches at the places of work and residence of the defendants, more than UAH 40 million, medical documents and draft records with clients were found.Based on the collected evidence, the organizer of the criminal group and four of its members were informed of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 and Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official using the official position granted to him);
  • Part 3 of Article 369-2 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits for yourself or a third party for influencing decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions).

New schemes for tax evaders exposed: three officials of medical institutions and a lawyer among those involved3/12/24, 1:17 PM • 29330 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
united-statesUnited States
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising