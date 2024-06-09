Early parliamentary and European elections start in Bulgaria today

On Sunday, June 9, Bulgarian citizens simultaneously receive Deputies of the people's Assembly and deputies to the European Parliament. This is reported by BNT, reports UNN.

Details

Almost 13 thousand polling stations will be opened in the morning. There will be ballots in two colors: green for the Bulgarian parliament and blue for the European Parliament says the head of the Central Election Commission Camellia Neikova.

Representatives of 20 political parties and 11 coalitions are competing for 240 seats in the Bulgarian parliament. According to the CEC, 6,100 candidates are competing for parliamentary mandates, and 418 are competing for seats in the European Parliament.

It will be possible to vote in early parliamentary elections using special voting machines or using paper ballots.

