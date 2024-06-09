ukenru
Early parliamentary and European elections start in Bulgaria today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27826 views

Early parliamentary and European elections will start simultaneously in Bulgaria today, where about 13,000 polling stations are open for voting.

On Sunday, June 9, Bulgarian citizens simultaneously receive Deputies of the people's Assembly and deputies to the European Parliament. This is reported by BNT, reports UNN.

Details

Almost 13 thousand polling stations will be opened in the morning. There will be ballots in two colors: green for the Bulgarian parliament and blue for the European Parliament

says the head of the Central Election Commission Camellia Neikova.

Representatives of 20 political parties and 11 coalitions are competing for 240 seats in the Bulgarian parliament. According to the CEC, 6,100 candidates are competing for parliamentary mandates, and 418 are competing for seats in the European Parliament.

It will be possible to vote in early parliamentary elections using special voting machines or using paper ballots.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
bulgariaBulgaria

