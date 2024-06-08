ukenru
EU elections: Italy, Slovakia, Latvia and Malta elect MEPs

EU elections: Italy, Slovakia, Latvia and Malta elect MEPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23647 views

Citizens of Slovakia, Italy, Latvia and Malta vote for members of the European Parliament on June 8, while Germany and most other EU states will vote on June 9.

Citizens of four countries vote for deputies to the European Parliament on June 8. The next day, voting will take place in Germany and most EU states, reports DW, writes UNN.

Details

In the European Parliament elections on Saturday, June 8, voters in Slovakia, Italy, Latvia and Malta are voting. Polling stations in Slovakia opened at 7: 00 local time, while in Italy voting will start at 15: 00.

In Italy, the country's Prime Minister George Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy party is counting on a significant strengthening of his position. Voting in Italy will continue on June 9.

The European Parliament elections  will end on June 9 with a vote in Germany and most other EU countries. 

Observers note that for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the coalition "traffic light" government, which includes the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party and the Union-90/ Greens, the European Parliament elections can be a test of the mood of German voters before the Landtag (land parliaments) elections in a number of eastern German states this year, as well as the Bundestag elections scheduled for 2025.

It is expected that the ruling parties of Germany will lose support, and the CDU/CSU bloc, which is currently in opposition in the country (it includes the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union), and the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party will gain it. The success of right-wing populist parties is also predicted in the EU as a whole.

Addition

The first preliminary results of the euro elections are also expected by Sunday evening. A total of almost 360 million voters are eligible to participate in the MEP elections.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising