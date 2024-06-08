Macron on the possible victory of the far-right in the euroelections: Europe has never known such a threat

French President Macron has warned against not attending the euro elections this weekend. According to his calculations, this will play into the hands of the growing far-right, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

"Europe has never known such a threat," the French leader warned, referring to the rise of the far-right in France and across the European continent.

Macron's Renaissance Party, led by Valerie Aye, is competing on the right flank in polls, more than 15% behind Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right National Association.

Macron called on his compatriots to go and vote on June 9 to protect France.

"If France sends a large delegation of the far - right tomorrow, if other major countries do the same, Europe may find itself in a dead end," the French leader said.

Polls show that domestic issues such as immigration, economic sustainability and security are most important for French voters in the European elections. In this context, the National Assembly sees its campaign as an opportunity to test citizens ' confidence in Macron, in particular on these issues. Bordello said that if his party wins, he will call for early parliamentary elections.

The European Parliament elections began on June 6 with voting in the Netherlands. after the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Ireland voted on June 7. June 8 - in Italy, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia. on Sunday, June 9, citizens of most EU countries will go to the polls.