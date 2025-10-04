Each ministry will get a deputy for frontline territories

Each ministry will have a deputy for frontline territories, the government adopted the relevant decision, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Prime Minister announced the intensification of the work of the Coordination Center for the management of regions where hostilities are/were taking place and which are temporarily occupied by Russia. According to her, the frontline regions are 9 oblasts.

"We approved the mechanism at a government meeting," she noted.

How it will work

In each of the ministries and central executive bodies, we appoint deputies responsible for policies regarding frontline territories - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, the decision applies to all ministries, the State Special Communications Service, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, and the State Property Fund.

"They will continue systematic work," Svyrydenko added.

"Life in the frontline territories continues, and people live and work there in special conditions. We must take this into account in all state policies. Together we work to support people in the frontline regions and develop new opportunities," the Prime Minister said.

