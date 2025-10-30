Dutch elections: PVV and D66 predict an equal number of seats in parliament

After counting about 99% of the ballots in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, the left-liberal party "Democrats 66" (D66) of Rob Jetten and the far-right "Party for Freedom" of Geert Wilders are predicted to receive the same number of mandates - 26 out of 150 each. According to the latest data, the difference in votes between PVV and D66 is 1382 in favor of Geert Wilders' party, writes UNN with reference to NOS.

"Due to the adjusted result in Oude IJsselstreek, the difference in votes between PVV and D66 is 1382 in favor of Geert Wilders' party," the publication states.

As the publication notes, never before has the difference between the two largest parties been so small.

"The two largest parties have never had the same number of seats. However, three times the difference was one seat. The last time was in 2010, when VVD received 31 seats and PvdA - 30. In 1956 and 1959, there was also a one-seat difference between the two largest parties," the publication writes.

