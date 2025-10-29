Liberal D66 party wins Dutch elections – exit polls

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16803 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21497 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54591 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35838 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57433 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29850 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81150 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54544 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57411 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49384 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81133 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92557 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13762 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23472 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51795 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56903 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38145 views
Liberal D66 party wins Dutch elections – exit polls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, the left-liberal D66 party is leading, securing 27 seats. The far-right Party for Freedom can count on 25 mandates, but most parties are not ready to form a coalition with it.

According to exit polls, the left-liberal party D66 (Democrats 66) is leading in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, which will receive 27 seats in the lower house of parliament, reports the NOS TV channel, writes UNN.

Details

In second place is Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom, which can count on 25 mandates. Experts note that the margin of error of exit polls is up to two seats, so the Party for Freedom still has a chance to remain the largest force in parliament.

The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy28.10.25, 17:39 • 2706 views

However, most Dutch parties have already stated that they are not ready to form a coalition with Wilders, so, most likely, the government will be headed by D66, and its leader Rob Jetten will become the new prime minister.

Currently, D66 had 9 seats, while the Party for Freedom had 37.

The GreenLeft and Labour Party alliance, according to preliminary calculations, receives 20 mandates (instead of the current 25), the Christian Democratic Appeal - 19 (instead of 5), and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) - 23 (compared to 24). The remaining parties gain less than ten seats.

The Netherlands provides Ukraine with 25 million euros to support its energy sector - Foreign Minister28.10.25, 16:27 • 2984 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Netherlands