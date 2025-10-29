Liberal D66 party wins Dutch elections – exit polls

According to exit polls, the left-liberal party D66 (Democrats 66) is leading in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, which will receive 27 seats in the lower house of parliament, reports the NOS TV channel, writes UNN.

In second place is Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom, which can count on 25 mandates. Experts note that the margin of error of exit polls is up to two seats, so the Party for Freedom still has a chance to remain the largest force in parliament.

However, most Dutch parties have already stated that they are not ready to form a coalition with Wilders, so, most likely, the government will be headed by D66, and its leader Rob Jetten will become the new prime minister.

Currently, D66 had 9 seats, while the Party for Freedom had 37.

The GreenLeft and Labour Party alliance, according to preliminary calculations, receives 20 mandates (instead of the current 25), the Christian Democratic Appeal - 19 (instead of 5), and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) - 23 (compared to 24). The remaining parties gain less than ten seats.

