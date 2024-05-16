Dutch auction house refuses to sell Medvedchuk's yacht: what is the reason

The auction house Troostwijk Auctions refused to hold an auction for the sale of Viktor Medvedchuk's yacht because of the actions of his lawyers, who provided false information and court decisions without legal force, not recognized by Ukraine. The head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Medvedchuk's lawyers provided unlawful information, not always true, provided judicial decisions that have no legal force and are not recognized by Ukraine. And, of course, the actions I am talking about were, unfortunately, committed before the organizer from the Netherlands was chosen as the winner - Duma says.

She said that since ARMA had also identified a second winner, who received 108 points: "This is an equally well-known US auction company with which we are currently carrying out pre-contractual processes.

Recall

Since the yacht Royal Romance, formerly owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, is now considered a Ukrainian vessel, previous attempts to change the flag, which were sometimes not entirely legal, can no longer be carried out.