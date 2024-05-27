Dust from Central Asian deserts expected in Ukraine, "dirty" rains possible - meteorologist

Dust from the desert regions of Central Asia is expected in Ukraine on May 27-28, which will cause cloudiness, poor visibility and possible "dirty" rains, said Igor Kibalchych, PhD in geography, meteorologist , in a forecast for the weather website Meteoprog.ua, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the end of May and the first days of June in Ukraine are expected to be warm, with thunderstorms in some places, which will cover most regions in the second half of the week.

"On May 27-28, dust from the desert regions of Central Asia is expected to enter our country. Therefore, the sky may become cloudy, the visibility range may slightly deteriorate, and there is a possibility of mild "dirty" rains," Kibalchich said.

According to the meteorologist, due to a significant shortage of precipitation, an extraordinary level of fire danger (class 5) will remain in most regions of the country.

Rains and thunderstorms to cover part of Ukraine: where to get an umbrella