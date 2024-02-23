During the occupation of Kharkiv region, he tortured people and "covered" looters: FSB colonel was served with a notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified a Russian Federal Security Service officer involved in war crimes against civilians during the occupation of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

We are talking about Colonel Maksym Zhyvylo, an officer of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB Central Office.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he was appointed the head of a group that was engaged in suppressing the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied part of the region. While in the then-occupied Chuhuiv district, the FSB unit under the defendant's leadership tracked down and abducted Ukrainian patriots.

It has been documented that in April 2022, racists grabbed a local resident in the middle of the street, tied him up and took him to a Russian torture chamber. There, the man was severely beaten, subjected to electric shocks, his lips and gums were pierced, and his teeth were cut down. Zhyvylo personally participated in the torture, - the statement said.

Also, according to the SBU, Zhyvylo fully controlled the transportation of goods through the occupation checkpoints in the direction of Russia and agreed on such "flights" in writing.

Thus, under his "signature", the invaders transported more than 20 trucks with looted property of local residents to Russia. These were mostly stolen premium cars, boats, ATVs and agricultural machinery. From each truck, the looters paid a "tribute" to an FSB official in the form of various amounts of cash. The "tax" depended on the type and quantity of the looted cargo.

SBU investigators have served Zhyvyl a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for his crimes against Ukraine.

