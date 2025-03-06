Due to Trump's rapprochement with Moscow, allies may reduce intelligence sharing with the US - NBC
Kyiv • UNN
Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the "Five Eyes" alliance are considering the possibility of reducing intelligence sharing with the US. The reason is the warming of relations between the Trump administration and Russia.
Some U.S. allies are considering reducing intelligence sharing with Washington in response to the conciliatory approach of Donald Trump's administration towards Russia. According to sources, such discussions are already taking place. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.
"Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, and members of the so-called Five Eyes English-speaking intelligence alliance, are exploring the possibility of revising current intelligence-sharing protocols in light of the warming relations between Trump's administration and Russia," the report states, citing sources. However, no decisions or actions have been taken.
In response to a question about possible limitations on information sharing by allies, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said that Donald Trump has a clear view of America's adversaries.
Recall
A member of the House Intelligence Committee of the U.S. Congress, Congressman Jim Himes (Democratic Party) urged the White House to immediately end the pause in intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine. This came after the U.S. severed a key intelligence line for Ukraine, halting the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS.