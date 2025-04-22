Due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, there are already 26 victims: the consequences have been shown

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7306 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27161 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60916 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101782 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90179 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209928 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102855 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82593 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67595 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41995 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 67310 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 62648 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39087 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 48846 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 53489 views
Publications

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 7306 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17523 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 101782 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102544 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 209928 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 19224 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 18366 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 53968 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41487 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44429 views
Due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, there are already 26 victims: the consequences have been shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

As a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia on April 22, 26 people were injured, including four children, who were hospitalized. A multi-storey building and infrastructure were damaged, one woman died.

Due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, there are already 26 victims: the consequences have been shown

As a result of the Russian military's air strike on Zaporizhzhia, 26 people are already known to be injured, including four children, and one person has died, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, said on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 26. Among the wounded are four children - all of them have been hospitalized. One woman died

- Fedorov wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on April 22, the troops of the aggressor state launched an air strike on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. The upper floors of a multi-story building were damaged, windows were broken and balconies in the surrounding residential buildings were damaged. Other infrastructure facilities and parked vehicles were also destroyed.

Number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: there are already 4 injured children22.04.25, 14:49 • 3212 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
