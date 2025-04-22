Due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, there are already 26 victims: the consequences have been shown

As a result of the Russian military's air strike on Zaporizhzhia, 26 people are already known to be injured, including four children, and one person has died, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, said on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 26. Among the wounded are four children - all of them have been hospitalized. One woman died - Fedorov wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on April 22, the troops of the aggressor state launched an air strike on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. The upper floors of a multi-story building were damaged, windows were broken and balconies in the surrounding residential buildings were damaged. Other infrastructure facilities and parked vehicles were also destroyed.

