Number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: there are already 4 injured children

$41.380.02
47.770.74
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 18772 views

08:27 AM • 45238 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 81328 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 79037 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192749 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96273 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 79500 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66950 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41535 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32520 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2998 views

Exclusive

07:51 AM • 81329 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 93098 views

Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192749 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79932 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14825 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14374 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40323 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38116 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 41042 views
Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

Number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: there are already 4 injured children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

As a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia, 23 people were injured, including four children aged 3 to 16. One person died, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: there are already 4 injured children

The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23, including four children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"According to updated data, 23 people were injured in the Russian air strikes with KABs on Zaporizhzhia, including 4 children. 1 person died," the statement said.

"Four children were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Boys aged 16, 14, 4 and 3 are now in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The children are receiving all necessary assistance," Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said in Telegram.

The State Emergency Service noted that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Reminder 

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, on April 22, the number of victims increased to 22, including three children, and one person died.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$88,614.20
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.38
Золото
$3,468.50
Ethereum
$1,633.47