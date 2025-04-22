Number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: there are already 4 injured children

The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23, including four children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"According to updated data, 23 people were injured in the Russian air strikes with KABs on Zaporizhzhia, including 4 children. 1 person died," the statement said.

"Four children were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Boys aged 16, 14, 4 and 3 are now in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The children are receiving all necessary assistance," Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said in Telegram.

The State Emergency Service noted that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Reminder

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, on April 22, the number of victims increased to 22, including three children, and one person died.