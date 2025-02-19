Due to the Russian attack significant number of consumers in Odesa region is without electricity, consumption is high, there are no schedules for the population yet - Ukrenergo

As a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russia on power facilities, a significant number of consumers in Odesa region lost power in the morning. Electricity consumption remains at a consistently high level, and the need for economical consumption remains. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Consequences of shelling

As a result of a drone attack on power facilities during the night, a significant number of consumers in Odesa Oblast lost power in the morning. The company's specialists are doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption remains consistently high. Today, on February 19, as of 6:00 a.m., its level was the same as the previous day, Tuesday.

Yesterday, February 18, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the previous day's maximum on Monday, February 17.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

From 15:00 to 22:00 today, in order to balance the power system, power curtailment measures will be forced to be applied to industrial consumers. Restrictions for household consumers are not expected at this time. Please use electricity sparingly. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during the period of restrictions for industry - the statement reads.

The situation in the power system may change.