Due to the Russian attack significant number of consumers in Odesa region is without electricity, consumption is high, there are no schedules for the population yet - Ukrenergo

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 98468 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 56800 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100058 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112411 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150456 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55944 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107177 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 68095 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 30969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 98468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141297 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133227 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135112 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163510 views
Due to the Russian attack significant number of consumers in Odesa region is without electricity, consumption is high, there are no schedules for the population yet - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92936 views

Due to a nighttime drone attack, a large part of Odesa region is without power. Electricity consumption remains high, with restrictions imposed on industrial consumers from 15:00 to 22:00.

As a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russia on power facilities, a significant number of consumers in Odesa region lost power in the morning. Electricity consumption remains at a consistently high level, and the need for economical consumption remains. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Consequences of shelling

As a result of a drone attack on power facilities during the night, a significant number of consumers in Odesa Oblast lost power in the morning. The company's specialists are doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption remains consistently high. Today, on February 19, as of 6:00 a.m., its level was the same as the previous day, Tuesday.

Yesterday, February 18, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the previous day's maximum on Monday, February 17.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

From 15:00 to 22:00 today, in order to balance the power system, power curtailment measures will be forced to be applied to industrial consumers. Restrictions for household consumers are not expected at this time. Please use electricity sparingly. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during the period of restrictions for industry

- the statement reads.

The situation in the power system may change. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

