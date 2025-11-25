Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 4104 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 9730 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21587 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 18836 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 27142 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 35056 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 32060 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28233 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46523 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71319 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russians suffer from drug shortages due to war and sanctionsNovember 25, 03:06 AM • 5902 views
Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva communityNovember 25, 03:32 AM • 8190 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 60813 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 41700 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30037 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21568 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 75253 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 103460 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 93668 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 99694 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30188 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 62398 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 63767 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 71117 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 80436 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
S-400 missile system

Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4104 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed the consideration of the case regarding the suspension of oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska due to the absence of her lawyer. She is suspected of improper performance of duties, which led to the death of a businessman in the Odesa clinic "Odrex".

Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic

The Kyiv Court of Appeal could not consider the issue of suspending oncologist Myryna Bielotserkovska, who was involved in the treatment of businessman Adnan Kivan, who died in the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex", from her duties. The suspect's lawyer did not appear at the hearing, so the hearing was postponed until December 10, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Earlier, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv refused to remove Maryna Bielotserkovska from the position of oncologist, which she currently holds at the private clinic DENIS. The prosecutor's motion was filed as part of a criminal proceeding opened due to the death of the businessman in the Odesa clinic "Odrex", where Bielotserkovska previously worked. Oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska and head of the surgical department of "Odrex" Vitaliy Rusakov are suspected of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the beginning of the session, Maryna Bielotserkovets told the court that she was against journalists filming her.

"I am against being filmed."

- the suspect stated in Russian, as it is obvious that the citizen of Belarus does not speak Ukrainian.

The court panel decided to continue the session in camera to avoid disclosing data related to the deceased's oncological disease.

In addition, Bielotserkovska informed the court that she was against the session being held in the absence of one of her defenders. Usually, in order to delay the court proceedings, the defense uses the tactic of one of the lawyers being absent from the court session, and the court is forced to postpone the consideration of the issue.

The court hearing was postponed to 12:30 on December 10.

Earlier, UNN reported that "Odrex" fired Bielotserkovska almost immediately after the death of her patient. However, this did not prevent the doctor from getting a job at the capital's private clinic DENIS, where she has been working for more than six months. Currently, Bielotserkovska is accompanying the treatment of 17 patients.

The DENIS website states that Bielotserkovska previously worked as an oncologist at LLC "House of Medicine", i.e., at the "Odrex" clinic. Her medical credo: "Equally important are the one who treats and the one who is treated."

During previous hearings, the prosecution referred to the conclusions of the forensic medical examination, according to which the patient died of sepsis on October 27, 2024. It should be noted that from May to October 2024, Adnan Kivan was treated at the "Odrex" clinic by Maryna Bielotserkovska, and the operation was performed by Viktor Rusakov. Oncologist Bielotserkovska was also in constant contact with the businessman's relatives and gave her recommendations regarding his further treatment.

As UNN previously reported, surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation, which, according to the investigation, contributed to the development of sepsis. In addition, the doctors did not react to the infection in time, but on the contrary, on the day of the patient's death, they assured his relatives that he did not have sepsis.

Both Maryna Bielotserkovska and Vitaliy Rusakov are under night house arrest and are obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

Such a preventive measure during the "curfew" in Ukrainian cities means that the court actually left both suspects in the patient's death case with the same restrictions that apply to all Ukrainians.

This, in particular, caused outrage in society, which is further fueled by the behavior of the suspect Rusakov. For example, after the mitigation of the preventive measure, Rusakov laughed and joked, and after the session, he published a selfie with an electronic bracelet on social networks. The families of the deceased patients called such actions a "cynical demonstration of disrespect" to all victims who died or experienced a significant deterioration in health due to "treatment" at Odrex.

New victims due to treatment at "Odrex"

Adnan Kivan's death became a turning point, after which other victims of "treatment" at the "Odrex" clinic dared to speak. Their stories became the basis of the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", which showed the scale of what is happening within the clinic's walls.

Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex", says that while he was in intensive care, the clinic issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband could have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not to save him, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic, without stopping, sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was probably infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time case. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls the promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls how she sent her mother to a "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could not determine the diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients in "Odrex" are valued much less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased talk about medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but most of all – about the absence of elementary humanity.

While the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Film
Kyiv