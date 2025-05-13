Carriers are massively unsubscribing from "eQueue" due to the blockade of "Yagodin": what is happening

Due to the blocking of the "Yahodyn" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers, the number of trucks in the electronic queue has almost halved. Over the night, the "Yahodyn" customs post processed only 8 trucks. This was reported by the State Customs Service on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Carriers are massively withdrawing from the "eQueue" to cross the border through "Yahodyn", choosing other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. (...) During the 12 hours of the night shift at the "Yahodyn" customs post, 205 trucks were processed for entry and only 8 for exit from Ukraine - the customs officers reported on social networks.

As indicated, the electronic queue, which yesterday numbered 1391 vehicles, has almost halved and as of this morning amounts to 789 empty or loaded vehicles. "Carriers no longer join the "live queue" to enter Ukraine, choosing other routes," the message says.

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for passage by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of departure and entry into Ukraine.

