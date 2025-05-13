Carriers are massively unsubscribing from "eQueue" due to the blockade of "Yagodin": what is happening

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
05:20 AM • 13364 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 18853 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 30154 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 39166 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 45427 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72914 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75875 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 35369 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 31856 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 28342 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

12:27 AM • 6508 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

01:22 AM • 10804 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 17020 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 12803 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 10518 views
Publications

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 13345 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 18823 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72894 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75855 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 98085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 35214 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 73796 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 49489 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 55171 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 135325 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Carriers are massively unsubscribing from "eQueue" due to the blockade of "Yagodin": what is happening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Due to the blockade of "Yagodin" by Polish carriers, the number of trucks in the electronic queue has almost halved. Overnight, the customs post processed only 8 trucks. Carriers are choosing other checkpoints.

Carriers are massively unsubscribing from "eQueue" due to the blockade of "Yagodin": what is happening

Due to the blocking of the "Yahodyn" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers, the number of trucks in the electronic queue has almost halved. Over the night, the "Yahodyn" customs post processed only 8 trucks. This was reported by the State Customs Service on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Carriers are massively withdrawing from the "eQueue" to cross the border through "Yahodyn", choosing other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. (...) During the 12 hours of the night shift at the "Yahodyn" customs post, 205 trucks were processed for entry and only 8 for exit from Ukraine

- the customs officers reported on social networks.

As indicated, the electronic queue, which yesterday numbered 1391 vehicles, has almost halved and as of this morning amounts to 789 empty or loaded vehicles. "Carriers no longer join the "live queue" to enter Ukraine, choosing other routes," the message says.

Supplement

On May 12, from 16:00, the international automobile checkpoint "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" was blocked for passage by a protest action of Polish carriers. They limited the movement of trucks to one per hour in the direction of departure and entry into Ukraine.

A strike of Polish carriers has begun at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint: truck traffic has been suspended5/12/25, 4:42 PM • 1912 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.90
Bitcoin
$102,474.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,261.20
Ethereum
$2,450.13