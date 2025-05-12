A strike of Polish carriers has begun at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint: truck traffic has been suspended

Today, May 12, at 16:00, a protest began on the approach to the road checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". The movement of freight vehicles in both directions is suspended, reports UNN.

"The strike started at 16:00 on May 12," the State Customs Service reported.

It is reported that the main demands of the organizers are the following:

drawing attention to the situation in the field of transport in Poland;

return of permits for international transport by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

As announced, protesters allow 1 vehicle in both directions per hour. Buses, humanitarian aid and fuel tankers are also allowed to enter Ukraine - added to the customs.

According to the State Border Guard Service, as of now, the movement of freight vehicles in both directions through "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" has been suspended.

We ask drivers to take this information into account.

Earlier, the State Customs Service reported that today at 16:00 a protest will begin on the approach to the road checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) warned that the movement of trucks through the Yahodyn – Dorohusk checkpoint may be difficult due to a protest from the Polish side.