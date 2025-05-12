A strike of Polish carriers has begun at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint: truck traffic has been suspended

$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6466 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10383 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15201 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18222 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22777 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30465 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31683 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64151 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33737 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36610 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Publications
Exclusives
55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6468 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64153 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79844 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74016 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96303 views
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50481 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36157 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43005 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123544 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70886 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

A strike of Polish carriers has begun at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint: truck traffic has been suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Polish protesters have restricted the movement of trucks at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint, allowing only one vehicle per hour in both directions. The demand is the return of permits for Ukrainian carriers.

A strike of Polish carriers has begun at the "Dorohusk – Yahodyn" checkpoint: truck traffic has been suspended

Today, May 12, at 16:00, a protest began on the approach to the road checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". The movement of freight vehicles in both directions is suspended, reports UNN.

Details

"The strike started at 16:00 on May 12," the State Customs Service reported.

It is reported that the main demands of the organizers are the following:

  • drawing attention to the situation in the field of transport in Poland;
    • return of permits for international transport by Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

      As announced, protesters allow 1 vehicle in both directions per hour. Buses, humanitarian aid and fuel tankers are also allowed to enter Ukraine 

      - added to the customs.

      Addition

      According to the State Border Guard Service, as of now, the movement of freight vehicles in both directions through "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" has been suspended.

      We ask drivers to take this information into account.

      Let us remind you

      Earlier, the State Customs Service reported that today at 16:00 a protest will begin on the approach to the road checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters plan to limit the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction.

      The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) warned that the movement of trucks through the Yahodyn – Dorohusk checkpoint may be difficult due to a protest from the Polish side.

