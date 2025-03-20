Due to shelling in the Kirovohrad region, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the route of a number of trains
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to railway infrastructure, the route of trains Nos. 53, 92/60, 7, 128 and 52 has been changed, delays are possible. Flight No. 790 was delayed for safety reasons.
Ukrzaliznytsia is changing train traffic due to evening shelling of Kirovohrad region. This is reported by the carrier's Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the Russian attack, railway infrastructure was damaged. For security reasons, the route has been changed for a number of trains:
- No. 53 Dnipro - Odesa
- No. 92/60 Odesa - Kharkiv/Kramatorsk
- No. 7 Kharkiv - Odesa
- No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia
- No. 52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia
Ukrzaliznytsia warned that following the detour route will delay trains by at least 3 hours.
At the same time, we are not canceling any long-distance рейс flights, and we will take passengers to the stations in Kirovohrad region, which our trains will have to bypass, by morning suburban trains and additional shuttles
Ukrzaliznytsia added that flight No. 790 Kropyvnytskyi-Kyiv will depart for security reasons only after inspection and analysis of infrastructure damage, currently all passengers and the crew are in shelter.
Reminder
Late in the evening on Wednesday, March 19, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi, with at least 30 explosions in the city. Russians attacked residential areas of the city. Novomykolaivka and Balashivka, in particular, came under attack.