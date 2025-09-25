Due to Russian attacks, two regions are without power, consumption is decreasing - Ukrenergo

$41.410.03
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 27762 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 38612 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 60105 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 49451 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 44255 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 40873 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 70478 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23116 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54746 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognizedSeptember 25, 12:56 AM • 26788 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideoSeptember 25, 02:45 AM • 27201 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 25854 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 34842 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 23101 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 12161 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with USSeptember 24, 02:27 PM • 60105 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 70478 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 65033 views
Donald Trump
Troels Lund Poulsen
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 12104 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 52655 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 111459 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 70117 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 83174 views
Su-34
BFM TV
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT

Due to Russian attacks, two regions are without power, consumption is decreasing - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1984 views

As a result of the enemy's night attack on energy facilities, consumers in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions have been de-energized. Electricity consumption shows a downward trend; it is recommended to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.

Due to Russian attacks, two regions are without power, consumption is decreasing - Ukrenergo

The enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions; due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, there are power outages in two regions. Electricity consumption shows a downward trend; powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day and tonight and this morning, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions with attack drones. As a result, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions," the report says.

Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore the operation of damaged equipment as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption, as noted, "shows a downward trend." Today at 9:30 a.m. it was 1.9% lower than the previous day. The reason is the establishment of clear weather in most regions, except for parts of the western and southeastern regions. This leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid.

On September 24, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"Given the weather conditions, today it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances between 10:00 and 16:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The Ministry of Energy, meanwhile, noted that "as of September 25, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

Kirovohrad region experiences power outages due to Russian drone attack25.09.25, 08:48 • 2396 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo