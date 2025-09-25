Due to Russian attacks, two regions are without power, consumption is decreasing - Ukrenergo

The enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions; due to the night attack by the Russian Federation, there are power outages in two regions. Electricity consumption shows a downward trend; powerful electrical appliances should be used from 10:00 to 16:00, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day and tonight and this morning, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions with attack drones. As a result, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions," the report says.

Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore the operation of damaged equipment as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption, as noted, "shows a downward trend." Today at 9:30 a.m. it was 1.9% lower than the previous day. The reason is the establishment of clear weather in most regions, except for parts of the western and southeastern regions. This leads to high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid.

On September 24, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"Given the weather conditions, today it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances between 10:00 and 16:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The Ministry of Energy, meanwhile, noted that "as of September 25, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

