Kirovohrad region experiences power outages due to Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, the Kirovohrad region was subjected to a drone attack on an infrastructure facility, resulting in damage to several residential buildings and partial power outages in three settlements. There are no casualties, and relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.
In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility overnight, causing power outages, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight - another enemy drone attack. They targeted an infrastructure facility. Damage to several residential buildings was recorded. 3 settlements are partially disconnected from electricity supply.
He emphasized that the most important thing is that there were no casualties.
All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences, noted the head of the OVA.
