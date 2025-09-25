Kirovohrad region experiences power outages due to Russian drone attack

In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility overnight, causing power outages, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight - another enemy drone attack. They targeted an infrastructure facility. Damage to several residential buildings was recorded. 3 settlements are partially disconnected from electricity supply. - wrote Raikovych.

He emphasized that the most important thing is that there were no casualties.

All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences, noted the head of the OVA.

Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours