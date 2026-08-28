Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia updated the status of train operations as of the morning of August 28, stating that delays caused by russian attacks are decreasing, but the consequences will be felt "for at least another 24 hours," UNN writes.

Train delays are still affecting the entire country, but the gap from the schedule is gradually narrowing. However, the consequences of prolonged air-raid alerts and enemy shelling will remain noticeable for at least another 24 hours - UZ reported.

According to the data from UZ's train delay service as of 10:20, more than 100 services are delayed due to the impact of hostilities—the longest by 15 hours, the shortest by more than half an hour, and around three dozen by more than 5 hours.

As noted, "no long-distance train has been canceled." "At the same time, on several services we will take passengers the 'last mile' with a transfer. This is necessary to turn around carriages and locomotives more quickly and gradually return train operations to the schedule," the statement said.

"A number of trains will also depart from Przemyśl, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv with significant delays," UZ stated.

All of the company's services, it was reported, are "working intensively to reduce delays." "Therefore, we ask you for your understanding if there is an additional transfer or a change in the way you are transported on your route—this helps us return to normal operations more quickly," UZ noted.

"Until Saturday morning, passengers may stay free of charge in the paid waiting rooms at railway stations—there they can warm up, have tea, charge their phones, and wait for their train. They operate when there is no air-raid alert. When an air threat is announced, we ask you to move to a shelter. There, railway workers will help you determine the status of your service and will also offer you hot tea," the statement said.

"On services delayed by 5+ hours, together with our partners at World Central Kitchen, we are organizing 'Rail Snacks' so that passengers delayed en route can eat and complete their journey comfortably," the company added.

Due to massive Russian attacks and train delays, paid waiting lounges at railway stations have been made free of charge until Friday morning