Due to peak loads at the border, eCherha via "Shehyni-Medyka" is only available for regular flights: details

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 3025 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 10565 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 27125 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 18814 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 51847 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 43774 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 64014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 88424 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 190855 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 142189 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.5m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 89308 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 60017 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 60379 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 28261 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 9924 views
Publications
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 10735 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 27125 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 190855 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 243023 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 237527 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 61038 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 229141 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 411679 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 243136 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 353504 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Due to peak loads at the border, eCherha via "Shehyni-Medyka" is only available for regular flights: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Ministry of Development temporarily changed the operation of the eCherha application for the "Shehyni-Medyka" checkpoint from July 10 for buses. Registration is only available for regular flights, irregular ones are redirected to "Nyzhankovychi – Malhovychi".

Due to peak loads at the border, eCherha via "Shehyni-Medyka" is only available for regular flights: details

Due to peak load at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, the Ministry of Development has temporarily changed the operation of the eCherha application. From July 10, only regular flights will be able to register for crossing the border from Ukraine through the specified checkpoint. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Development on Telegram.

Details

The agency noted that during June, significant queues, lasting up to 10 hours, were observed in the Shehyni-Medyka direction. The reason was a seasonal increase in passenger traffic and the reconstruction of the checkpoint.

To reduce the load and improve travel comfort, the Ministry of Development has temporarily changed the operating mode of the system.

State Border Guard Service reported a sharp increase in passenger traffic: what's the reason?30.06.25, 09:55 • 2971 view

From 00:00 on July 10, only regular bus services will be able to register in eCherha through "Shehyni – Medyka".

Irregular flights will be temporarily redirected to an alternative checkpoint — "Nyzhankovychi – Malhovychi".

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination29.05.25, 12:09 • 2592 views

Crossing the border through an alternative crossing has advantages:

  • it is a new point, opened at the end of 2024;
    • operates under a coordinated control mechanism;
      • has a capacity of up to 50 buses for departure per day.

        The changes only apply to departure from Ukraine. There are no changes for entry into Ukraine.

        Demchenko on buses at checkpoints: the queue situation has improved thanks to "eQueue"18.06.25, 14:41 • 2698 views

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        SocietyNews of the WorldAuto
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9