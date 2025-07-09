Due to peak loads at the border, eCherha via "Shehyni-Medyka" is only available for regular flights: details

Due to peak load at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, the Ministry of Development has temporarily changed the operation of the eCherha application. From July 10, only regular flights will be able to register for crossing the border from Ukraine through the specified checkpoint. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Development on Telegram.

Details

The agency noted that during June, significant queues, lasting up to 10 hours, were observed in the Shehyni-Medyka direction. The reason was a seasonal increase in passenger traffic and the reconstruction of the checkpoint.

To reduce the load and improve travel comfort, the Ministry of Development has temporarily changed the operating mode of the system.

From 00:00 on July 10, only regular bus services will be able to register in eCherha through "Shehyni – Medyka".

Irregular flights will be temporarily redirected to an alternative checkpoint — "Nyzhankovychi – Malhovychi".

Crossing the border through an alternative crossing has advantages:

it is a new point, opened at the end of 2024;

operates under a coordinated control mechanism;

has a capacity of up to 50 buses for departure per day.

The changes only apply to departure from Ukraine. There are no changes for entry into Ukraine.

