State Border Guard Service reported a sharp increase in passenger traffic: what's the reason?

The increase in passenger traffic is associated with the summer period. In recent days, it has reached a high level. Over the past day, there were 141,000 border crossings in both directions. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the telethon, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

This is associated with the summer period. Last year, passenger traffic grew from the first days of June. This year was no exception. The growth is significant and sharp. As of these days, passenger traffic has reached a high figure, which is rarely achieved. Over the past day, this is 141,000 border crossings in both directions. Saturday was characterized by 139,000 border crossings. For comparison, in May, the number of border crossings on weekends fluctuated somewhere around 90-95,000 - Demchenko said.

He noted that all days of June there was practically a predominance of departures from Ukraine. That is, people traveled for recreation or to resolve their issues.

Yesterday, there were 10,000 more border crossings into Ukraine - Demchenko said.

Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid

Addition

Demchenko previously reported that thanks to the introduction of the "eCherha" service for buses, the situation with queues at checkpoints has improved. Previously, tens of buses could simultaneously wait to cross the border. With the introduction of slotting, there are no longer such queues as before.