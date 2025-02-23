Duda: Ukraine will not survive this war without American support

Duda said that Washington's continued support for Kyiv is key, as without it Ukraine will not be able to survive the war. This was reported by Rmf24, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview after his talks with Donald Trump in the United States, Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasized that the war in Ukraine must end.

Without American support, Ukraine will not survive this war.

This war must be ended somehow - said the Polish leader.

Duda noted that Russia does not stop in the face of losses and continues its aggression, so effective solutions are needed.

Later, in a conversation with Polish media, Duda emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow a terrorist country to win. He also emphasized that it is important to achieve a just peace that will ensure the security of the region and exclude the possibility of new aggression from Moscow.

In addition, the Polish president commented on Trump's possible visit to Poland, noting that a specific date is currently unknown, but the Three Seas Summit scheduled for April could be difficult to plan for the American side.

