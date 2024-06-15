$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10778 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 117216 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 122574 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137390 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147460 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370050 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182483 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149793 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Duda calls Lukashenko a puppet of Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26584 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a puppet of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accusing him of allowing the Russian army to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and initiating hybrid attacks against Poland and the Baltic states.

Duda calls Lukashenko a puppet of Putin

Polish President Andrzej Duda  called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, a puppet of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

Russia alone is to blame for the war, but this does not mean that Russia is acting alone. I refer to the role that Putin's puppet, Lukashenko, played in this war while he was oppressing his own people. Not only did he allow the Russian army to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, but he also initiated a series of hybrid attacks against the eastern borders of Poland and the Baltic states

 ," Duda said.

Addendum

Last month, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a plan to restore a buffer zone on the border with Belarus after a soldier was stabbed while trying to  stop migrants. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

