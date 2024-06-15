Duda calls Lukashenko a puppet of Putin

Polish President Andrzej Duda called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, a puppet of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

Russia alone is to blame for the war, but this does not mean that Russia is acting alone. I refer to the role that Putin's puppet, Lukashenko, played in this war while he was oppressing his own people. Not only did he allow the Russian army to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, but he also initiated a series of hybrid attacks against the eastern borders of Poland and the Baltic states ," Duda said.

Addendum

Last month, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a plan to restore a buffer zone on the border with Belarus after a soldier was stabbed while trying to stop migrants.