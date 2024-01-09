Dubinsky's case on forgery of documents for traveling abroad is sent to court

Law enforcement officers have sent to court an indictment against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky on the fact of official forgery of documents on the basis of which he traveled abroad. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The MP is accused of forgery under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is noted that he prepared a statement on his own behalf to the Minister of Health of Ukraine with a request to provide him with the documents necessary to cross the state border in connection with the urgent need to accompany his father for treatment.

However, after receiving these documents, the MP, instead of accompanying his father for treatment, crossed the state border on his own the day after his father left for abroad.

Subsequently, the father returned to Ukraine much earlier than the MP. He was outside Ukraine for more than a month on vacation. According to the information received, during his stay abroad, he managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice. In particular, in Spain, the defendant stayed in two hotels in Barcelona and its suburbs.

Recall

As UNN reported , in August 2023, Dubinsky was suspected of entering false information in official documents by an official, on the basis of which he traveled abroad. He faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 7 years.

On November 11, SBI officers completed the pre-trial investigation against the MP. The court also restricted the timeframe for familiarization with the materials of the criminal proceedings on suspicion of the MP.

