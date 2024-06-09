Drunk BMW driver hit pedestrians in Odessa region

In the Odessa region, in the village of Fontanka, a BMW driver in a state of intoxication collided with another car and ran over three pedestrians. this is reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odessa region, reports UNN.

Details

On June 9, at about 18 O'clock, a serious car accident occurred in the village of Fontanka, which led to injuries to three women and the driver of a BMW car.

According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old BMW driver, avoiding the patrol police, collided with a Ford car at the intersection. As a result, the car ran over three women who were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The victims, including the BMW driver, received various injuries and were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

Two women refused to be hospitalized after being examined by a doctor. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

During the examination of the BMW driver, signs of intoxication were found. Biological samples were collected to further determine the degree of alcohol intoxication. The driver did not have the right to drive a car of the appropriate category, and he had previously faced administrative and criminal liability for such offenses.

An investigative team is working at the scene of the incident, which establishes all the circumstances of the incident. After that, a legal qualification for this incident will be given.

In Odessa, a car hit people at a pedestrian crossing – there are hospitalized-mass media