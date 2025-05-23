Drones attacked the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation: a fire was reported at the plant, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a UAV attack on the Russian Yelets, 8 people were injured. Drones hit the plant of PJSC "Energiya", the largest manufacturer of chemical power sources in the Russian Federation.
8 people were injured as a result of a UAV attack on the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. It is reported that drones struck the Energia PJSC plant, the largest manufacturer of chemical power sources in Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to "BBC Russian Service", governor of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation Igor Artamonov, Russian news agency "TASS".
Details
It is noted that, according to unconfirmed information, Ukrainian drones attacked a battery and battery factory in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia.
The debris fell in the industrial zone, causing a fire. Operational services are working at the site, people are being evacuated
According to him, UAV debris also fell on the roof of a residential building.
As a result of the UAV crash and fire in the industrial zone of Yelets, 8 people were injured. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance
"Across the road from Energia PJSC, one of the largest manufacturers of power supplies in Russia, i.e. batteries and batteries, is the Yelets Medical College. On its website, the plant reports that it is a supplier, in particular, to the Ministry of Defense of Russia," writes the BBC Russian Service.
Reminder
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex - the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, which supplies products to Russian enterprises involved in the production of, in particular, Sukhoi aircraft, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.
Russia reported a UAV attack, Moscow airports are temporarily not working23.05.25, 00:49 • 1354 views